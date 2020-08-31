LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana courts are seeing a backlog of eviction and foreclosure cases amid the coronavirus pandemic.
In mid-July, Marion County launched applications for its rental assistance program. More than 10,000 people applied, and, as of Monday, more than 17,000 are still on the waiting list.
Outside of Marion County, more than 36,000 submitted an application for the state's rental assistance program, which is not currently accepting more applications.
"It is a serious problem that is not going to go away overnight, and it is not going to go away just by ignoring the problem," Andrew Bradley, Prosperity Indiana policy director, said.
Indiana's Supreme Court launched a settlement program last week. It's a free service to landlords and tenants to reach resolutions, such as payment plans.
