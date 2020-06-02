LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana reported 46 more COVID-19 related deaths Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to more than 2,000. Meanwhile, Kentucky reported another three deaths, bringing the state’s total to 442.
The Indiana State Department of Health also said that 430 more Hoosiers had tested positive for the disease, which means more than 35,000 Indiana residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the pandemic started.
The department said more than 271,000 tests have been conducted.
In Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear reported 155 new cases Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 10,185.
Nationwide, more than 1.8 million people have tested positive, and more than 106,000 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. Globally, nearly 6.4 million have contracted the disease, and more than 380,000 have died.
For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover.
One of the best ways to prevent spread of the virus is washing your hands with soap and water. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends first washing with warm or cold water and then lathering soap for 20 seconds to get it on the backs of hands, between fingers and under fingernails before rinsing off.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.