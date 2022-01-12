INDIANAPOLIS -- U.S. Navy Lt. Stefanie Godsby, a registered nurse assigned to Medical Response Team-Indianapolis, prepares her personal protective equipment at Indiana University Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana, Dec. 22, 2021. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support to the whole-of-government COVID response. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Raekwon Jenkins)