LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With COVID fears rising as we head into the holidays, one Indiana hospital has even called in the National Guard for help.
As of Dec. 10, 2021, 2,753 people were in the hospital with COVID 19 in Indiana. A year ago, that number was higher: 3,244.
But now, health officials are worried about numbers spiking, as we get closer to the holidays.
"We've been seeing a steady increase over the last several weeks," said Brian Cox, director of hospital operations and emergency preparedness at Baptist Health Floyd.
And that spike is concerning to medical staff.
"We are seeing an increase in patients who are unvaccinated catching COVID-19 and wanting the monoclonal antibodies, but those are becoming harder to come by," Cox said.
Baptist Health Floyd says says 59 patients are now hospitalized in New Albany with COVID-19. Nine of those are in the ICU.
"We're not quite at the high points of any of that and we've learned quite a bit in how to care for these patients," Cox said.
As far as a spike from Thanksgiving, Cox said "It's still a little too early. We expect to know that next week. This current spike we're seeing is potentially people who were getting relaxed especially during Halloween and those time frames."
Indiana's COVID positivity rate is now at 14.5 percent, and IU Health in Indianapolis is asking the Indiana National Guard for help to fight the virus, as the health system is caring for 430 COVID patients.
"The largest number we recorded was 512," said Dr. Paul Calkins, an IU Health Associate Chief Medical Executive. "That was at right at the very end of December, and we're planning to go higher than that. The projections are in the mid 500s, generally."
The Guard troops will be on duty for at least a week, although IU Health can ask to extend that deployment another seven days.
But in Floyd County, the numbers aren't quite as high farther north.
"Obviously a little north of us tends to get colder sooner," Cox said. "We see that as typical of what we saw during the pandemic."
And that means more people spending time indoors together, which can spread the virus.
Since the pandemic started, the state of Indiana has seen more than 17-thousand COVID deaths. Forty-one people have died since Nov. 19.
With Christmas and New Year's right around the corner, Cox says they're preparing for another surge.
"We're cautiously optimistic it'll peak at some point, but we're also seeing a steady increase in the COVID positive patients. Unfortunately, 80 to 86 percent of those are the unvaccinated."
