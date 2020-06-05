LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Indiana Department of Education has released a plan for returning students to school that includes numerous precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The plan calls for reopening schools in three phases: Phase I would run from July 6-19, Phase II would run July 20 through Aug 15, with Phase III beginning on Aug. 15.
The guidelines -- Indiana's Considerations for Learning and Safe Schools (IN-CLASS) -- are outlined in a 38-page document that contains numerous directives and requirements, including:
- Allowing school districts to determine their own strategies for achieving social distancing
- Enacting preventative measures such as ensuring staff and students showing symptoms are not allowed to enter the school
- Maintaining immunization requirements
- Setting up a schedule for students and staff to wash their hands
- Discontinuing the use of water fountains and eliminating self serve food items
According to a news release, the guidelines were developed in partnership with the Governor's office, the Indiana State Department of Health, the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration, the Indiana High School Athletic Association, and IDOE's Reentry Advisory Group, comprised of practitioners and professional organizations.
The considerations are subject to change.
