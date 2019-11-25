LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana hunters have a new way to gather data for deer hunting season.
Indiana Department of Natural Resources launched a new website to give hunters information as it becomes available to the state. Information includes what county a deer was killed in, the sex of the deer and the equipment used to hunt the deer. DNR officials say hunters have requested more detailed data and comparisons over the years, and the website is targeted to meeting those needs.
The information on the site will be updated daily.
The website can be found by clicking here.
