JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Indiana has doubled its COVID-19 positivity rate since Oct. 12, and Clark County has done so as well in recent weeks.
Clark County reported its highest seven-day positivity rate over the weekend, peaking at 15.7%, the highest rate the area has reported in recent months. Overall, the number of positive cases for Clark County has gradually increased since March.
"When we moved from Stage 4 to Stage 5, we were down around 7%, and we've just seen a gradual uptick," Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel said.
Yazel said COVID-fatigue is partially to blame for the increase as people are following COVID-19 safety protocols less.
"I want people to have some positivity about it," he said. "Being able to move from Stage 4 to Stage 5 was a good thing. Our numbers did look better, but it just shows that the minute you become lax in our precautions, mask-wearing decreases, social distancing does, colder weather moves people inside, those cases rise right back up again."
As of Monday, 3,727 Hoosiers have died due to COVID-19. More than 2,100 of those deaths have been linked to long-term care facilities. In Clark County, the death rate is much lower, only at about 2%, but Yazel said people shouldn't find comfort even at that rate.
"The rate is low, but I always say there are 60+ families in Clark County that that rate seems really high to because they've been directly exposed," he said. "If we continue to have the percentage rate rise, we'll see more of that. So we need to do all we can to protect the at-risk and our most vulnerable population."
Indiana's statewide positivity rate is 11.8%, as of Monday.
Yazel said there are still many things that need to happen to get Hoosiers back to the "normal" way of life they were used to before the pandemic.
"We want to continue to educate, make good decisions," he said. "There are some vaccines on the horizons we'll have to vet really closely, and we need to continue to improve our testing in terms of accuracy and availability both."
Along with wearing masks and avoiding crowds, health officials say people should also get a flu shot before Halloween.
