LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was a sticky situation for travelers on an Indiana interstate Monday evening after a tractor-trailer hauling Nutella overturned.
According to a news release from Indiana State Police, it happened around 9:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-94, about a mile west of the Michigan/Indiana state line. That's where investigators say the truck lost control and flipped after the driver tried to avoid hitting a vehicle that stopped suddenly in front of the truck.
The truck slammed into a concrete median head-on before it overturned. As it overturned, the tractor went over the barrier wall onto the inside shoulder of eastbound I-94.
The trailer, which was loaded with 44,000 pounds of Nutella cocoa spread, remained on the westbound side blocking all three west bound lanes of traffic.
No injuries were reported, but the westbound lanes of traffic were closed for more than two hours.
