LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana high school students are being encouraged to apply for the governor's STEM Team.
The program was started by Gov. Eric Holcomb in 2017 to honor four high school students "for their exceptional efforts and accomplishments" in one of the STEM disciplines — science, technology, engineering or math — according to a news release from the Indiana Department of Education.
Students accepted to the team will receive $1,000 scholarships, along with a letterman jacket. The scholarships will be deposited into an Indiana CollegeChoice 529 Direct Savings Plan, organizers said Friday.
Students have until 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 4, to apply for the team.
Organizers said winners will be announced during a ceremony at the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis in early May.
To apply for the team, click here.
