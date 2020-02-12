LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB and Fox 59) — EMS workers are fighting for fair pay at the Indiana Statehouse on Wednesday, which is why you may have seen several ambulances parked outside the building.
The EMS workers came to testify on a bill that would allow them to charge for services that don’t result in a trip to the hospital, according to a report from Fox 59 in Indianapolis. Many times, EMS will arrive on scene and provide help, but if they don’t transport the patient, they don’t get paid. This law would require insurance companies to cover those costs.
The bill was held after some testimony Wednesday morning. The committee chair said he wanted to give lawmakers more time to get their questions answered.
The legislation should be heard again and voted on at a later date.
Workers fear that, without this law, ambulances won't be able to continue providing these services to patients who aren't transported to the hospital. It would hurt rural areas the most.
Being cared for on the scene is way cheaper than getting these services at the hospital, workers added, so this bill could save patients and insurance companies money by no longer incentivizing hospital transports.
