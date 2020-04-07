JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Some Indiana retailers are forced to close the inside of their stores to customers starting Wednesday.
The executive order from Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said some retailers that don't provide "necessities of life" will be limited to curbside pickup or delivery.
"All retail businesses that are open outside the list of businesses, such as pharmacies and grocery stores and convenience stores ... will now operate just like our bars and our restaurants are doing," Holcomb said in a news conference Monday.
Bookstores, craft stores, beauty supply shops and florists are examples of businesses ordered to keep customers outside.
Pharmacies, gas stations, grocery, big box and convenience stores will remain open to foot traffic, provided they offer a sizable food section. But they're encouraged to limit the number of customers inside to allow space for social distancing. Holcomb also encourages those businesses to create hours exclusively for elderly shoppers and to limit store hours.
The executive order says:
"Retail businesses providing the necessities of life include grocery stores, supermarkets, supercenters or mass merchandizers (provided they have a sizable food/grocery section (such as Meijer and Walmart), specialty food stores, certified farmer's markets, farm and produce stands, convenience stores and gas stations, pharmacies, auto sales, auto supply, auto maintenance or repair, farm equipment, construction equipment, bicycle shops, hardware and supply stores, office supply stores, pet supply stores, club stores (provided they have a sizable food/grocery section such as Sam's Club or Costco), building material and supplies stores (e.g., Lowe's, Menards Home Depot)."
Becka Christenson, owner f Affairs of the Heart florist owner, said business has been declining since the novel coronavirus was first reported in Indiana.
"I've never had anybody tell me I couldn't open my business," Christensen said.
The florist has been in Jeffersonville for 29 years and said the businesses is feeling the effects of economic downturn worse than Sept. 11, 2001, and she worries if her small businesses will survive.
"I said I wouldn't cry, but it's so hard," Christensen said. "As a small business owner, you know all these folks by name."
Springtime is historically the busiest season of the year for florists.
"With proms, weddings," Christensen said. "We have Easter, Palm Sunday, we have Mother's Day coming up, Secretary's Day, and I'm watching all of that each day lose a little bit more business. It's frustrating."
But now, even though her door is closed, Christensen wants her customers to know she's still open for business for delivery or no-contact curbside pick-up.
