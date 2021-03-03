LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana expanded COVID-19 vaccination eligibility Wednesday to include residents age 50 and older.
The move makes an additional 412,000 Indiana residents eligible to receive the vaccine.
ATTN: Hoosiers 50+ can now register for the #COVID19 vaccine.Visit https://t.co/cfAuXPLaoM or call 211 to register.Don't miss an opportunity to visit @IMS this weekend and receive your vaccine. pic.twitter.com/nnjkL617xT— Indiana Department of Health (@StateHealthIN) March 3, 2021
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb made the announcement during his weekly news conference Wednesday, adding that he himself had an appointment to receive the shot on Friday in order to be "a good example."
"I do qualify now, so I'm not cutting in line," he said.
As before, prioritization is being given to health care workers, first responders and those who are most vulnerable, given the limited supply of vaccinations.
Individuals aged 50 and older represent just over 35% of the state's population but represent 80% of the COVID-19 hospitalizations and 98% of all COVID-19 deaths.
"This is really good news," Holcomb said.
Dr. Kristina Box, the Indiana State Health Commissioner, was cautiously optimistic about the pace of vaccinations going forward.
"I would really be thinking that by mid-March we’re to 40 and above," she said. "I do believe that the vaccine supply has begun to increase so it allows us to move through these groups a little more quickly."
It comes just one day after Indiana expanded vaccine eligibility to Hoosiers 55 and up.
Johnson & Johnson received an emergency use authorization from the FDA on Saturday. The vaccine only requires one dose and has been shown to be safe and effective at preventing hospitalizations and deaths in clinical trials involving nearly 44,000 participants from all races and ethnicities.
All clinics will require advance registration through OurShot.In.gov or by calling 211. Proof of age and residency will be required. The mass vaccination clinics are listed as sites that eligible Hoosiers can select when making an appointment. No walk-ups will be permitted.
Indiana's Area Agencies on Aging, AARP and nearly 70 libraries around the state also can help Hoosiers schedule their appointments.
High risk Hoosiers
Some Indiana residents considered at high-risk can arrange to get a vaccine. If you are any age and fall into these groups, call your doctor to receive a unique registration link to sign up.
Initial groups of patients identified by their healthcare provider as highest risk of severe illness from COVID-19. These individuals will receive a unique registration link:
- Active dialysis patients
- Sickle cell disease patients
- Down syndrome
- Post-solid organ transplant
- People who are actively in treatment (chemotherapy, radiation, surgery) for cancer now or in the last three months, or with active primary lung cancer or active hematologic cancers (lymphoma, leukemia and multiple myeloma)
The clinic schedules are as follows:
Indianapolis Motor Speedway
- 4790 W. 16th St., Indianapolis
- March 5-7
- 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Enter through main gate off 16th Street; participants will remain in their cars for their vaccines.
Ivy Tech Community College
- 8204 County Road 311, Sellersburg
- March 12-13
- 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Participants will remain in their cars for their vaccines.
University of Notre Dame
- Compton Family Ice Arena
- 100 Compton Family Ice Arena, Notre Dame
- March 26-27
- 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine, visit OurShot.In.gov.
