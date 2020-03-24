LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana is expanding its plan to support medical facilities as the coronavirus spreads.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is laying out a two-week timeline for the state to stop the spread of COVID-19. He is also encouraging workers who believe their employers are operating in violation of the essential businesses order to speak to their employer.
"If that doesn't work, we need to know about it," he said.
At a news conference in Indianapolis, Indiana Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said personal protective equipment, or PPE, is in demand, as it is everywhere. In response, the state is using several sources, including the Indiana Department of Corrections, to help make medical gowns for front-line doctors and nurses.
"If we all take this seriously, and we all do our part, we can slow the virus and save lives," Box said.
An additional five people have died of COVID-19 in Indiana, bringing the state's death toll to 12. Box said there were an additional 107 positive tests with 51 of those in Marion County.
Box said the U.S. is in the early part of this outbreak. She said people need to take "personal responsibility" and tell employers if they test positive for the virus.
"If you test positive, tell your employer and anyone you are in close contact with, so that they can quarantine themselves and monitor for symptoms," she said. "I know this is an unprecedented and difficult time for many, but I urge you to please stay home, if you have any symptoms and you are not employed in essential services."
Indiana Family and Social Services Secretary Dr. Jennifer Sullivan said the state is working with homeless service providers and the Marion County Health Department to establish a quarantine location for the homeless. With a donation from the Eli Lilly Endowment, the state will announce a location soon and will likely have it up and running this week. The quarantine location will be used for patients from across Indiana.
Doug Carter, the Indiana State Police superintendent, said he is "disgusted" by the harmful rumors circulating online. He cited a social media post claiming that doctors would not allow sick patients over 60 on a ventilator.
"At this point in time, when we are challenged beyond anything we have ever experienced in our life time, that somebody would say such a thing --please only go to those sites that you know are reputable," he said.
Carter added, ""We cannot let this threat define us, but we know that our response -- all of our responses -- will."
Holcomb issued an order Monday that Hoosiers "hunker down" at their homes from Wednesday through April 7, saying the state needs to do more to fight the novel coronavirus.
The executive order says Hoosiers should generally stay home unless they are going to the grocery or drug store or doing essential jobs like health care workers or first responders. More information about the order is here.
He said the next two weeks are critical in fighting the spread of the virus, and the order could be extended.
Holcomb noted that other states, including Kentucky ,are enacting protective measures. He has adopted the phrase "Hunker Down Hoosiers" to keep people safe.
As of Tuesday, Indiana state government is reduced to its “absolute essential workforce level,” which includes police, hospitals, police, child protection services and other agencies.
Business that need help figuring out their role in the state can get help. Indiana set up the Critical Industries Hotline that opened Tuesday and was quickly overwhelmed. The number is 877-820-0890, and it is answered 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.. Businesses can also email covidresponse@iedc.in.gov.
Indiana set up a COVID-19 hotline to answer questions. That toll-free number is 877-826-0011.
Here are some answers for many questions provided by Holcomb's office:
When does the stay at home order end?
- The order ends on Monday, April 6, at 11:59 p.m. ET, but could be extended if the outbreak warrants it.
Where does the order apply?
- The Stay-At-Home Order applies to the entire state of Indiana. Unless you work for an essential business or are doing an essential activity, you must stay home.
Is this mandatory or a recommendation?
- This order is mandatory. For the safety of all Hoosiers, people must stay home and prevent the spread of COVID-19.
How will this order be enforced?
- Staying home is critical to reducing the spread of COVID-19 in your community. Adhering to the order will save lives, and it is the responsibility of every Hoosier to do their part. However, if the order is not followed, the Indiana State Police will work with local law enforcement to enforce this order. The Indiana State Department of Health and the Alcohol and Tobacco Commission will enforce the restaurant and bar restrictions.
Will the Indiana National Guard enforce this order?
- No. The Indiana National Guard is aiding in planning, preparation and logistics with other state agencies. For example, the Indiana National Guard assists in distributing hospital supplies the state receives.
What is an essential business?
- Essential businesses and services include but are not limited to grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations, police stations, fire stations, hospitals, doctor’s offices, health care facilities, garbage pickup, public transit, and public service hotlines such as SNAP and HIP 2.0.
What is an essential activity?
- Essential activities include but are not limited to activities for health and safety, necessary supplies and services, outdoor activity, certain types of essential work, and to take care of others.
I work for an essential business. Will I be allowed to travel to and from work?
- Law enforcement will not be stopping drivers on their way to and from work, traveling for an essential activity such as going to the grocery store, or just taking a walk.
Will public transportation, ride-sharing and taxis continue?
- Public transportation, ride-sharing and taxis should only be used for essential travel.
Can I still take a plane out of Indiana?
- Planes and other types of transportation should be used for essential travel.
What if my home is not a safe environment?
- If it is not safe for you to remain home, you are able and encouraged to find another safe place to stay during this order. Please reach out so someone can help. You can call the domestic violence hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE or your local law enforcement.
What about homeless people who cannot stay at home?
- The administration wants to protect the health and safety of all Hoosiers, regardless of where they live. State agencies are partnering with community organizations to ensure the homeless population has safe shelter.
Can I visit friends and family?
- For your safety, as well as the safety of all Hoosiers, you should remain at home to help fight the spread of COVID-19. You may visit family members who need medical or other essential assistance, such as ensuring an adequate food supply.
Can I go to the hair salon, spa, nail salon, tattoo parlor or barber shop?
- No, these businesses are ordered closed.
Can I leave my home to do laundry?
- Yes. Laundromats, dry cleaners and laundry service providers are considered essential businesses.
Can I take my child to daycare?
- Yes, daycares are considered an essential business.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.