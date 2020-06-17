LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana is extending unemployment benefits to people who lost their jobs during the pandemic.
The Extended Benefits Program gives federal reimbursement to the state for another 13 weeks of unemployment benefits. It took effect on June 7.
The extension was triggered by the state's unemployment rate.
It's available to Hoosiers after the federal CARES Act benefits are exhausted.
People who qualify don't need to take any additional action to enroll, just continue submitting weekly vouchers.
