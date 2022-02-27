LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As all eyes are on Ukraine, as Russia continues to invade the country, three Indiana families are watching what's happening through a different lens.
They are all trying to adopt children who are currently in orphanages and can't get to safety.
Packed trains and lines of cars show what it's like for families trying to get out of Ukraine as Russia invades the country.
But what about kids who don't have a mom or dad to hold their hand in a time like this?
"They live in an orphanage where they don't have moms and dads caring for them, checking their homework, teaching them how to do things," Kristi Covey, a future adoptive mom said.
She and two other moms were hoping to be that source of comfort for a few Ukrainian orphans.
"When they come over the summer, they get that," Covey said "They feel part of a family. They feel loved, I mean night after night, our host child, loved to be tucked in and yes, he's 12 and he might pretend like maybe he didn't want to be tucked in like a cute little kid, but he waited for me every night to tuck him in into bed."
They've hosted the kids previously, giving them a sense of what a family truly looks like.
"There's not been a lot of sleep for me," Barbara Hughes said. "There's kind of this constant desire to wait up until I know that they'd be awake because there's a seven-hour time difference, so that I know that they're awake so I can get that message in, are you okay? Are you safe for now."
They plan to adopt them, but for now that plan is on pause.
"She was comforting me," Sheryl Soendlin said "I'm okay, Mama. I'm okay. I'm safe. Don't worry."
It's believed Ukraine has about 100,000 orphans, many of them going through drills as Russian troops could soon be at their doors.
"The boy we hosted, they do not have a basement in his orphanage, so they've been told to lay on the ground with their faces down, cover their heads and if they see a green cross, they need to cover their heads, because that means they may be being targeted," Soendlin said.
The families are trying to get emergency host rights to allow them to get out of the war-ravaged country.
"They're comforting and to us as much as we are to them," Soendlin said. "It's an experience. It builds your family. Your family has room to grow. Love knows no borders."
