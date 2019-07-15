LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On Sunday, a family on the southwest side of Indianapolis recognized a child's first birthday -- but the child wasn't there.
According to a report by Fox 59, it has been four months since baby Amiah Robertson has been seen. Since then, Amiah has been missing -- but her family and friends wanted to honor her first birthday to send a message of hope that she will be found.
"I never want to have to go through another day like this," said Amber Robertson, Amiah's mother.
It was an emotional birthday celebration as Amber, along with family and friends, gathered in the 200 block of South Holmes Avenue to sing happy birthday and place candles, stuffed animals and balloons. That was the location where Amiah was last seen.
Ola Chancy, Amiah's aunt, shared what she wrote on her balloon: "Happy birthday baby, we love you, we miss you, and we want you home."
Amber says she never thought this would be how she would celebrate her daughter's first birthday, with Amiah is nowhere to be found.
"No, I did not ever plan to have my daughter's birthday by a tree," she said. "I wish I could have had it at home."
Balloons, teddy bears and candles were left a the location where the investigation started. Amiah was last seen on March 9. That's when Amber said she handed her child over to her boyfriend, Robert Lyons, who claims he took the baby to the home of the babysitter on South Holmes Avenue.
On March 16, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says the baby's family reported Amiah missing, but they did not believe she was in danger. Over the next few days, police say conflicting statements from family members raised concerns for the welfare of the child and prompted detectives to issue a Silver Alert on March 19.
"Yeah, I believe someone knows something," said Ola.
