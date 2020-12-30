LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A family is thanking officers and first responders months after a gunman randomly shot into their vehicle as they were leaving O'Bannon State Park in Harrison County.
The incident in August left a man and wife with gunshot wounds. Their 16-year-old daughter was in the backseat when the man crashed into a tree as he tried to drive away.
Two suspects were arrested a few days later in North Dakota.
Now, four months later, the family has reached out to the first responders who helped them, including Corydon Police Officer Mark Bye, Indiana Conservation Officer Jim Schreck and Indiana State Police Trooper Nathan Newton. They were first to arrive at the scene and rendered life-saving aid.
Indiana State Police Detectives Chris Tucker and Josh Banet gathered evidence in the case, helping lead to the suspects' arrest in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Timothy Sargent, 41, and Savannah Emich, 20, are facing murder charges in several states, as well as the charges in this case.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources wished the family well in a Facebook post.
