LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Many Indiana farmers are speaking out in support of a U.S. senator's agricultural bill meant to fight climate change.
The Growing Climate Solutions Act is meant to encourage more farmers to engage in environmentally-friendly practices.
But officials say that while many Hoosier farmers are working to incorporate practices on their farms that help the environment, there's a big factor to consider — money.
To help cover expenses for more farmers, Sen. Mike Braun, R-IN, introduced the legislation, which passed the U.S. Senate last week with bipartisan on a 92-8 vote.
If the act becomes law, it would make it easier for all farmers to access carbon credits. Some Hoosier farmers say they see the bill as a positive for both agriculture and the environment.
"This is just kind of (an) incentive for them to move forward and implement some of those conservation practices on their farm, which would obviously help the environment and make themselves more sustainable," Kendell Culp, director of the Indiana Soybean Alliance and American Soybean Board, told Fox 59 News.
Braun said the bill would create a certification process for carbon credits — funds from private organizations that cover the costs of sustainable farming practices — through the USDA and create a website to help farmers find them. The senator met with farmers in Shelbyville, Indiana, on Monday to discuss the bill. Many of them said they believe the bill is beneficial to both agriculture and the environment, and feel it will encourage more farmers in the state to adopt more green practices.
The bill still has to pass the House before it would head to the president's desk.
