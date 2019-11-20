LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man who plunged to his death from a balcony on a Carnival cruise ship last week has been identified as a father from Brownsburg, Indiana, which is northwest of Indianapolis.
According to a report on FOX59, it happened Nov. 15, as Brian Rice and his wife, Diane, were returning from a six-night Caribbean cruise on the Carnival Horizon ship when he fell from a balcony onto a deck.
The ship's medical crews responded, but Rice died from his injuries.
Miami-Dade police told FOX9 that homicide detectives responded to the ship when it docked Saturday for a death investigation. A medical examiner determined Rice died from blunt force injury, and ruled it as accidental; however, the police investigation is ongoing.
At this time, it's unclear how Rice fell.
Diane told FOX59 Brian was an amazing husband and father, who would help anyone. He leaves behind two 3-year-old twin boys, according to a GoFundMe page set up to help pay for expenses.
