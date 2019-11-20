PAOLI, Ind. (WDRB) -- An Indiana first-grader got to see what it was like to be a law enforcement officer for a day, thanks to the national charity Kids Wish Network.
Indiana State Police from Jasper, the Orange County Sheriff's Office and the Paoli Police Department came together at Paoli Elementary School on Wednesday morning to support Colton Harkness.
ISP Sgt. Dave Henderson said Colton was born premature and has cerebral palsy.
"We were very grateful to be a part of Colton's day," Henderson said.
Henderson said Colton received several items from the state police, like a backpack and T-shirt. He also said Sheriff Josh Babcock presented Colton with a police badge and ID.
Around 20 officers attended the event to support Colton.
Henderson said the Kids Wish Network is also making it possible for Colton to go to California to see The Voice and visit Disneyland.
