LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana food banks are preparing for a potential increase in demand as emergency SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits are set to expire next month.
In March 2020, the federal government allowed the state to give "emergency allotments" to families on SNAP during the coronavirus pandemic. Many Hoosier families received more benefits than they typically would have, according to the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration.
Because Indiana's public health emergency ended on March 3, and because of a recent change in state law, the benefits are set to expire in May.
While food banks have stayed busy through the pandemic, some Indiana organizations said the current demand is higher than ever, and could get even higher, citing the rising cost of gas and food creating extra hardships for families.
"The hardest hit seem to be right here in the main Indianapolis area, but we also have some deep embedded poverty in the rural counties as well," John Whitaker executive director of the Midwest Food Bank, told Fox59 News.
Some groups also said they've seen an increase in people asking for information about food stamps, including some who have never received them.
"Some people try to make it, but then it just takes one incident to move them to where they really need to count on SNAP, and with the way it's being drawn back now, we (are) going to have to step up our efforts," Whitaker said.
As of February, state data shows more than 600,000 Hoosiers have received SNAP benefits.
In June, the SNAP benefits a household can receive will be based on several factors, including income, household size and allowable dedications.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.