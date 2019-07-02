LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tragedy has struck twice. The Girl Scouts of Southwest Indiana is grieving the loss of two young members who died just three days apart.
On June 24, Girl Scout Isabelle Meyer, 11, sustained head and abdominal injuries when a 35-foot-tall tree uprooted and fell on top of her. Medics transported her to the hospital, but she later died.
According to Fox 59, 7-year-old Girl Scout Isabella Pfingston was traveling with her godmother, 24-year-old Jessica Krohn, 26-year-old Matthew Grimes and his daughter, 5-year-old Maddalynn Grimes on June 27. That's when police say Grimes was driving southbound and he failed to yield the right-of-way to a westbound vehicle at the intersection.
All four of the people inside the vehicle were killed in the crash. Police say they do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor.
The Girl Scouts of Southwest Indiana released a statement Monday morning saying leaders were heartbroken.
"Girl Scouts of Southwest Indiana was once again heartbroken to learn of the passing of a second member of our Girl Scout family this week, in an unrelated and tragic car accident during a family outing. The loss of any Girl Scout brings the entire Girl Scout family together in mourning, and this has been an especially difficult and tragic time four our council as we mourn the loss of 11 year old Isabelle Meyer of Jasper, Indiana in an accident at Camp Koch last week, and today, of 7 year old Isabella Pfingston of Boonville, Indiana on Thursday. Obviously there can be no words for the pain and sadness during this challenging moment, but the Girl Scout Movement will lean on one another for help, support, and comfort. We ask for privacy for the victims and their families of the separate, but equally tragic incidents."
