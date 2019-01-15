LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is requesting $10 million for election security in the state's budget.
According to a report by WXIN Fox 59, most of that money would be used to upgrade electronic touch screens to include a paper ballot that voters can verify.
The money would only upgrade about 10 percent of the electronic voting machines in the state.
Election officials hope to have every touchscreen upgraded by 2024.
Secretary of State Connie Lawson said 60 of Indiana's 92 counties use electronic voting. The remaining counties, including Marion, use paper ballots. Indiana is one of about a dozen states without a paper ballot backup for every machine statewide.
"We would love to have every voting machine have a voter verifiable paper trail of some kind," Lawson said. "And this puts us well on our way."
