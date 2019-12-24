LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and state lawmakers want to protect Hoosiers from unexpected medical bills.
The Indiana Hospital Association said a rising number of disputes between physicians and insurance companies have lead to an increase in patients receiving multiple medical bills.
New York recently passed legislation that allows a third party to decide a fair price for medical procedures, but that practice has raised fears of doctors being short-changed.
However, IHA President Brian Tabor said that he does not think that would happen in Indiana.
"We do have to be concerned, and we would oppose setting a government rate," he said. "I think that could impact those independent doctors."
Lawmakers are not sure exactly how they will solve the surprise billing issue.
