LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- State grants worth a combined $99.2 million will fund road projects in hundreds of Indiana cities and counties, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Thursday.
The grants, awarded through the state's Next Level Roads: Community Crossings Initiative, include almost $1 million each for Scott County, Jefferson County and Sellersburg, Indiana, in Clark County.
Salem, Indiana, and Austin, Indiana, are slated to receive about $700,000 each. To qualify for the money, local governments had to provide matching funds.
"High-quality local roads and bridges are an important part of our formula for attracting jobs, growing our economy, and building strong communities," Holcomb said in a news release from the Indiana Department of Transportation.
It's not clear yet which roads will be repaired with the money.
