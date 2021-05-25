LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is expected to hold a meeting Tuesday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Holcomb's office says he will be in Israel Tuesday and Wednesday for meeting with Netanyahu and other high level officials.
“I stand in support of Israel and look forward to meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu to continue forging an even stronger Israel-Indiana bond,” Gov. Holcomb said. “We have a growing number of Hoosiers and Hoosier businesses that share strong cultural and economic ties with this country, so when I was invited, I did not hesitate to make this trip to meet in Israel during such an hour of need.”
In 2018, Gov. Holcomb led a delegation of Hoosier public officials and business executives to Israel for an economic development trip that has resulted in further economic ties between Indiana and the country. The governor met with Prime Minister Netanyahu on that trip.
Gov. Holcomb is scheduled to return to Indiana on Thursday. The trip is being paid for by Imagine Indiana Inc., a 501(c)(4). No taxpayer funds will be used to pay for the governor’s trip.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken who is also in Israel has vowed to “rally international support” to aid Gaza following a devastating war there while keeping any assistance out of the hands of its militant Hamas rulers.
Blinken is on a week-long regional tour to shore up last week’s cease-fire.
