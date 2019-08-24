LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb will be out of the country for a large portion of September.
In early September, Holcomb will lead meetings with government and business leaders in Japan and South Korea.
At the end of September, he will leave for a two-week trip to China and India.
In India, Holcomb will join the Indiana Pacers in Mumbai for the NBA's first ever preseason games in the country. The Pacers will play the Sacramento Kings on Oct. 4 and 5.
