LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has officially filed his candidacy for reelection for his gubernatorial position in 2020.
Gov. Holcomb submitted signatures from all of Indiana's 92 counties in support of his campaign for reelection in Indianapolis Tuesday morning.
Candidates are required to have at least 500 signatures from voters in each congressional district in order for a bid to pass.
"Indiana is on a roll and we're not taking our foot off the gas," Gov. Holcomb said in a statement. "While the names on the ballot will be Suzanne's and mine. We're representing a statewide team that is mobilized, energized and organized for victory in Indiana. Teamwork will bring home the checkered flag on election day and teamwork will ensure we're putting people first for four more years."
Holcomb closed out 2019 in a record financial position, with more than $7 million in cash on hand.
Democrats Woody Myers and Josh Owens are also running for the position in 2020.
