LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, as "Indiana 211 Day" to bring awareness about the statewide service.
Indiana 211 is a free, confidential service available to all Hoosiers to help find local resources for housing, utility, health care and food.
This month marks the 20th anniversary of the first call into Indiana 211. Last year, Indiana 211 helped more than 150,000 callers.
"In 2022, assistance locating housing was the number one concern of callers to Indiana 211, along with utility assistance and help feeding their families," Tara Morse, executive director of Indiana 211, said in a news release. "But what many Hoosiers don’t realize is that they can call for everyday information like where to take their child for developmental screening or how to locate job training or find free tax filing support."
