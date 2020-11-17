LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is under quarantine, after several members of his security detail tested positive for COVID-19.
Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box, who tested positive herself earlier this year, advised Holcomb and First Lady Janet Holcomb to begin quarantining Tuesday, the governor's office said in a news release Tuesday evening.
Holcomb and his wife are considered "close contacts" of those who tested positive, and they'll be tested later this year.
The governor's office said the state health department will contact trace both Holcombs and their security detail to identify other close contacts.
Holcomb will join his weekly COVID-19 briefing Wednesday by phone.
This story may be updated.
