INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- A seven-member commission picked by Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb to recommend ways to boost teacher pay won't include any current teachers or school leaders.
Holcomb's office announced his appointments Tuesday for the panel, which will be led by former Mayflower Group chairman and president Michael Smith. The remaining members are three other business executives, an Ivy Tech Community College vice president, a philanthropic foundation leader and a nonprofit group executive.
Holcomb has made teacher pay increases a top issue for the new state budget but only proposed roughly a 3 percent increase in school funding for each of the next two years
A separate six-person advisory council on the issue named by Holcomb does include one active teacher, the Indiana State Teachers Association's executive director and two school district administrators.
Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.