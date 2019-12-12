LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB and WXIN) -- Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is pushing for a new law that would require employers to provide reasonable accommodations for pregnant women to reduce infant mortality.
Indiana has the highest infant mortality rate in the Midwest. Pre-term labor is the leading causes, health officials said. Twenty-five states require reasonable accommodations for pregnant workers, including Kentucky, Ohio, Illinois and Michigan.
Holcomb’s proposal would require businesses to provide expectant mothers with more breaks and less heavy lifting.
Alexis Bushhorn, who just had her second child three weeks ago, welcomes the proposal. She worked during both pregnancies and went into pre-term labor during her first.
“After I did go into the pre-term labor, I went into a desk job," she told WXIN. "So they did accommodate me, but at first, I wish it would have been a little more accommodating."
Indiana State Department of Health Commissioner Kristina Box said special accommodations can be critical to the health of mothers and their babies.
“As an obstetrician, I have worked throughout the years to write notes back and forth with employers to say, 'You know, they really need to stay better hydrated and drink water. They really need to be able to sit down on a stool so all the blood doesn’t go into their legs and then they faint,'” Box said.
Jeena Siela, director of Maternal and Child Health for the March of Dimes, said the lack of such special accommodations can have fatal consequences.
“We’ve heard stories about women who have gone into labor pre-term because they didn’t have these accommodations," Siela said. "They’ve lost their baby because they didn’t have these accommodations.”
Siela and Bushhorn also said that families need benefits such as paid time off during and after pregnancies.
Bushhorn said she would want fathers to get time off, too, to help the mothers heal at home.
“Maybe postpartum depression would be lower," she said. "Mother’s guilt would be lower."
Ultimately, Box said, it’s up to companies to define reasonable accommodations.
“It’s kind of a broad law, but really the purpose of it is to say you need to work with pregnancy providers so that pregnant women can remain in the workforce,” she said.
Box said Indiana wants to have the lowest number of infant deaths in the Midwest by 2024.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media and WXIN. All Rights Reserved.