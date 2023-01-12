LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana's governor wants a 30% starting pay increase for state troopers.
Right now, troopers make $51,000 a year after graduating from the academy, and $56,000 in their second year of being a trooper. But Gov. Eric Holcomb is proposing a starting wage of $70,000.
If approved, it would be the highest starting pay of any police statewide. Indiana State Police (ISP) troopers are currently accepting applications and said the increase would be significant for recruits.
"When you're talking 24-hour coverage for five counties, just at this post, every man counts," ISP Sgt. Carey Huls, with the District 45 Sellersburg post, said. "So if we had 10 new troopers at this post, it would be life-changing for the troopers that are stationed here. It would be life-changing for the people out in this area that we service."
It's up to state lawmakers to approve the increase.
