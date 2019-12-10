LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB and WXIN) -- Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said he plans to focus next year on raising the smoking/vaping age, passing a hands-free driving law and bringing broadband internet service to underserved areas.
The governor unveiled his “2020 Next Level Agenda” Tuesday in Terre Haute, according to WXIN, and said his administration would focus on five pillars, including economy, public health and drugs, infrastructure, workforce and government service.
Highlights of the agenda also include:
- Elevating the state’s profile with joint branding and promotion with the private sector and the new Indiana Destination Development Corp. The state also plans to triple federal defense investment in Indiana by 2025.
- Grow the state’s trail system and create more nonstop international flights.
- Find long-term sustainable solutions to improve teacher compensation, holding schools harmless for ILEARN scores and redesigning the prison education system to better prepare offenders to re-enter society.
- Raising to 21 the age to purchase tobacco and e-cigarettes, providing health care price transparency through an “All-Payer Claims Database,” improving mental health services at schools and hospitals and incentivizing more community paramedicine programs.
Holcomb said that his administration plans to use $300 million in cash to fund capital projects, which will save Hoosiers more than $125 million in borrowing costs.
“These aren’t just lofty goals. They are solutions to improve the lives of Hoosiers around Indiana,” Holcomb said. “We are charting a bold course for our state to become the absolute best place in America to grow as an individual, a family, a business and as a community.”
The Indiana Chamber of Commerce praised Holcomb in a news release for his agenda, especially the focus on health and better internet service.
“The Governor’s push for better broadband connectivity statewide is critical; this is a big issue for businesses and communities wanting to attract talent,” the chamber said.
However, Holcomb, a Republican, quickly received criticism from the Indiana Democratic Party, which said on Twitter that Holcomb has a poor track record on, among other items, public health, teacher pay and health care costs.
“Nowhere in the country are health care premiums for plans on the Marketplace rising faster than in Indiana,” the party said.
And, the Democrats said, “Indiana is dead last in teacher pay among neighboring Midwestern states,” and the state’s per-student funding has declined by 4% since 2009.
