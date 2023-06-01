LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and Secretary of State Brad Chambers will travel to Portugal and France next week to promote international relations in order to build up Indiana's future-focused industries.
“Indiana’s economic momentum continues to build, and I couldn’t be more energized to share that message with our friends, partners and new business prospects in Europe,” Holcomb said in a news release Thursday. “France and Portugal share similar visions for building global economies of the future, and we see many opportunities for innovation and partnerships across high-tech industries like energy and motorsports that will create new opportunities for Indiana and for Hoosiers.”
Holcomb and Chambers will arrive in Lisbon, Portugal, on Sunday, June 4. The two will meet with the U.S. Ambassador to Portugal, Randi Levine, and the Portuguese Secretary of State for International Trade and Foreign Investment, Bernardo Ivo Cruz, to discuss opportunities to grow economic and energy ties between Indiana and Portugal.
They will also meet with Portuguese energy business leaders, including Energias de Portugal (EDP), a Lisbon-based utility company that has three facilities in Indiana that is committed to going 100% green by 2030.
“Indiana has long been a global business destination, with more than 1,075 foreign-owned companies not just enriching Hoosier communities, but contributing to innovations and quality career opportunities,” Chambers said. “The continued growth of our economy and future-focused sectors relies on partners here and around the world, and I look forward to fostering these relationships and building new collaborations in France and Portugal.”
After Portugal, they'll head to France on Wednesday, June 7, to meet with the U.S. Ambassador to France, Denise Bauer. They will also host a business roundtable discussing Indiana's growing advanced manufacturing, life sciences, semiconductors, electric vehicles and future investment and partnership opportunities.
Right now, Indiana has 1,075 foreign-owned businesses, including 57 from France and 3 from Portugal, investing an estimated $7.23 billion into the state and creating more than 6,400 new jobs.
This trip marks the second visit to France for Holcomb, and his 15th trip as Indiana's governor. The Indiana Economic Development Foundation paid for the trip with private donations.
