LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana issued its first-ever lifetime hunting suspension for a West Lafayette man.
Hanson Pusey, 25, was sentenced to a lifetime hunting suspension, along with home detention, probation and payment of replacement fees stemming from an investigation by Indiana Department of Natural Resources, according to a news release. Pusey was sentenced in Warren County Court on Thursday.
Pusey's hunting privileges had been suspended since 2019, but he was still hunting and taking multiple turkeys illegally in Indiana and other states.
Indiana DNR gathered evidence of Pusey taking spring turkeys in Indiana after the season had closed. He was also helping family and friends poach turkeys.
According to a news release, Pusey had kept spent shotgun hulls from turkeys he had harvested, and officers found 83 spent casings in the collection dating back to 2012.
