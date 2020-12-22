LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A flaw in Indiana's COVID-19 reporting is going to change the state's positivity rate.
State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said the error is in how the positivity rate is calculated. She said it should be fixed online by next week, in time to update the county maps on Dec. 30.
"I believe that the positivity rate for the state as a whole will go up somewhere between two and three percent," she said. "And I believe that some of our smaller counties will actually see a decline in their percent positivity."
Box said the error won't change how many cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic. And while positivity rate might jump, Box said it won't impact the climbing trend the state is seeing.
