LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Indiana Health Department is hosting milk drives to help families amid a baby formula shortage.
The Every Ounce Counts initiative is a statewide collaborative effort to increase both immediate and long-term milk donations in partnership with the Milk Bank. The goal is to provide convenient opportunities for milk donors to improve infant health.
"In the absence of a mother’s own milk, pasteurized donor human milk offers optimal nutrition, easy digestibility and immunologic protection against diseases," Dr. Kris Box, Indiana Health Commissioner, said. "Since every ounce counts, we have launched six milk drives around the state to ensure that there is enough donor milk for every infant in need."
The next milk drive in southern Indiana will be held on Sept. 8 at Clark Memorial Health in Jeffersonville.
To register for the August events or express interest in the additional dates and locations, click here. Interested donors unable to attend a milk drive can start the process by clicking here.
