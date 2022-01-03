LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Citing supply shortages, the Indiana Department of Health is restricting who can get a rapid COVID-19 test.
Starting Tuesday, Jan. 4, sites that receive testing supplies from the state's health department will limit rapid tests.
Rapid tests will only be available for kids under 18 or those who are symptomatic and age 50 or older.
Testing sites that do not rely on the state's supply chain don't need to follow the restrictions.
The restrictions come as tests are becoming more in demand amid rising COVID case numbers across the nation.
On Monday, Indiana reported 4,091 new positive cases of COVID-19, with a statewide positivity rate of 18.2%. No deaths related to the virus were reported on Monday.
