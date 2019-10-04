LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Health officials in Indiana want to remind people to get their flu shots as flu season hits the state.
Everyone age 6 months and older is recommended to get vaccinated. The flu vaccine takes roughly two weeks to become effective, so the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises everyone to get the shot by the end of October.
Officials also encourage everyone to help prevent spreading the flu by washing their hands, covering their mouth and staying home if sick.
Nearly 800 Indiana residents have died of flu-related illness since the 2014-15 flu season, according to a news release from the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH). Pregnant women, young children, people with chronic illnesses and the elderly are among the groups at high risk of suffering from flu-related complications, the ISDH said.
