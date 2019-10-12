LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana officials are reporting the state's first Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) death in more than two decades.
According to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the rare virus transmitted by mosquitoes was contracted in Elkhart County, Indiana, which is near the Michigan border.
This is the first human case of EEE in Indiana since 1998, state health officials said. The risk of mosquito-borne diseases are not eliminated until the winter months. The CDC is urging Hoosiers to take steps to prevent mosquito bites:
- Avoid being outdoors when mosquitoes are active (especially late afternoon, dusk to dawn and early morning).
- Use an EPA-registered insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus or para-menthane-diol on clothes and exposed skin.
- Cover exposed skin by wearing a hat, long sleeves and long pants in places where mosquitoes are especially active, such as wooded areas.
- Install or repair screens on windows and doors to keep mosquitoes out of your home.
To eliminate mosquito breeding sites, take these precautions:
- Discard old tires, tin/aluminum cans, ceramic pots or other containers that can hold water.
- Repair failed septic systems.
- Drill holes in the bottom of recycling containers left outdoors.
- Keep grass cut short and shrubbery trimmed.
- Clean clogged roof gutters, particularly if leaves tend to plug up the drains.
- Frequently replace the water in pet bowls.
- Flush ornamental fountains and birdbaths periodically.
- Aerate ornamental pools or stock them with predatory fish.
