LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana health officials are implementing new guidelines for schools, according to a report by FOX59.
Doctors said the next six weeks will be some of the most challenging days they've faced during the pandemic.
State health officials are asking schools to follow the new isolation and quarantine recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Students, vaccinated or not, will have to isolate for five days if they have COVID-19.
Once symptom free, students can return to school, but they have to wear a mask for five additional days. This also means asymptomatic students who test positive can return to school.
Health experts say the changes follow new data about when you are most infectious.
"All of these things are being constantly studied and reevaluated and so it is confusing," Fishers Health Department Public Health Director Monica Heitz said. "We will do our best to make sure that the messaging is as clear as possible. We're all trying to stay on top of it and understand it as well."
Hoosier health officials say they expect another round of updated guidelines from the CDC in the coming weeks. This time specifically targeted towards schools.
This comes as the state added more than 12,000 new cases on Wednesday — an all-time record — putting the total number of COVID-19 cases at more than 1,246,000. It's the highest number of cases since last December and is twice the moving average of new cases.
The 7-day positivity rate in the state is around 15%, but is a week behind new cases. Ninety percent of the state's ICU beds are full, a third of those occupied by someone with COVID-19.
Health officials said more than 18,000 people in the state have died and more than 3,000 are in the hospital with the virus.
