LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Indiana is asking more Hoosiers to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
The state said there are more vaccines are available than people wanting to get the shot.
"That 20-30% that in every survey has said 'I'm not getting the vaccine, I'm not interested,' that's really just about having a conversation with them, and that's about individuals who care about them," State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said during a news conference Wednesday.
Dr. Lindsay Weaver, the state's chief medical officer, and others are urging medical providers to allow people to get the vaccine without making an appointment. They want more clinics to take walk-ins because they say if people are turned away, they may not come back for an appointment.
Weaver said every vaccination counts, even if they come at a slow pace. The state also wants to get vaccines to individual medical offices and primary care physicians.
This comes as the state's COVID-19 hospitalization rates are at their highest since mid-February and the state's rate of people receiving vaccine shots has dropped by about one-third over the past couple weeks.
The Indiana Department of Health on Wednesday said to date, 4,114,426 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the state, including 2,315,568 first doses. At least 1,798,858 Hoosiers — 33.1% of residents who are at least 16 — have been fully vaccinated, according to the state's COVID-19 vaccination dashboard.
Hoosiers age 16 and older are eligible for the vaccine. There are several state-run vaccination sites across Indiana. To find site near you and to schedule an appointment, click here. Vaccinations are also being offered at Walgreens, Kroger and CVS. For additional information about getting vaccinated in Indiana, click here.
Health officials on Wednesday reported 1,272 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the state since the start of the pandemic to 717,564. An additional 19 virus-related deaths were also reported. To date, 12,902 Hoosiers have died from the virus, according to a news release from the state health department.
Indiana's seven-day positivity rate, which is a measure of the proportion of tests returning positive, was 4.6% as of Wednesday, according to the state's COVID-19 dashboard.
In southern Indiana, Floyd County reported no new cases for a total of 7,592 confirmed cases and 176 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic. According to the state health department, the county's seven-day positivity rate is currently 3.8%.
Clark County, which currently has a seven-day positivity rate of 4.2%, reported nine new cases of the virus, bringing the county's total confirmed cases to 12,781 and 191 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.
For a breakdown of cases by county, click here.
Health officials said 9,711,225 COVID-19 tests, including repeat tests, have been reported to the state health department since the start of the pandemic.
For COVID-19 testing information, click here.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press also contributed to this report.