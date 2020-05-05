AUSTIN, Ind. (WDRB) -- More than a dozen people at two southern Indiana factories have tested positive for COVID-19, and local health officials are taking steps to stop the spread of the virus.
On Tuesday morning, testing started inside Morgan Foods in Austin.
Employees at Morgan Foods reported to work facing what could be a life-saving test.
"They've got it divided down into shifts, into groups, and it has been very organized," said Patti Hall with the Scott County Health Department. "Some of them have been a little bit anxious, but that's the process of the testing as well."
Scott County Health Office Dr. Kevin Rogers said after several employees tested positive for the coronavirus, the company implemented recommended guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"In spite of all of our best efforts, starting several weeks ago, to enforce CDC guidelines in Morgan Foods, we did have our first case," Rogers said. "Within another week, we saw a few more cases. And at that point, we thought it would be wise to at least consider having a significant number of employees tested."
Morgan Foods employees about 700 people, so Scott County Health officials turned to the state for help.
Dr. Rogers said, "And they were willing to send, what they call their strike team down, to do onsite testing."
So far, at least 15 employees have tested positive for COVID-19, but health officials believe employees were infected outside the workplace.
"They naturally want to relax. They let their guard down. Some will carpool to and from work. Some will continue to have some socializing outside or work, especially on weekends," Rogers said.
As of Tuesday, there 56 positive cases in Scott County and two deaths, but Rogers believes testing several hundred employees at Morgan Foods and another 200 at Multi-Color Corporation on Wednesday will help flatten the curve and stop the spread.
Starting Wednesday, people who are symptomatic can make an appointment to be tested at Indiana National Guard Armories.
