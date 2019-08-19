FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A group of southern Indiana high school students is supporting a new law to raise the minimum age to buy tobacco products to 21.
Tyler Barrett, a senior at Floyd Central High School, said vaping happens during class and in the restrooms.
“Like in the back of the classroom so the teacher can't see them,” Barrett said. “It’s like openly everywhere, even in the bathrooms. You'll walk in and think there’s a fog machine. It's everywhere.”
Barrett is part of the group "Teens for Tobacco 21."
“Our message is, 'Be smart, don't start,'" he said.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, e-cigarette use in middle and high school students rose from 2.1 million in 2017 to 3.6 million in 2018.
Barrett hopes to help educate his classmates, because he said a lot of them are using e-cigarettes.
“Just from my personal experience, I would say between 50-75%," he said. "It's a really high number. Like from the outside looking in, you wouldn't think it's that high, but being inside of it, you see it everywhere."
Monday afternoon, Barrett and other teenagers met with Sen. Todd Young, a co-sponsor of the Tobacco to 21 Act. Young said he knows it won't stop all middle and high schoolers from getting tobacco products, but it will help prevent them from getting it illegally.
“So it's not uncommon for a 15-year-old to know an 18-year-old," Young said. "It's less common for a 15-year-old to have a close relationship to a 21-year-old."
In response to the Tobacco to 21 Act, The American Vaping Association says:
"Raising the age to purchase all tobacco and nicotine products to 21 denies young adult smokers access to harm reduction products like vaping. If Congress moves forward with this proposal, it should at least exempt existing legal 18-, 19-, and 20-year-olds so as to prevent them from suddenly becoming illegal users."
The legislation has passed out of committee. Young expects it will be heard on the U.S. Senate floor in the next month or so.
