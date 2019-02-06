LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say an 18-year-old high school volleyball player from Indiana has been charged with reckless homicide after a man was found shot to death on Sunday.
According to a report from Fox News, Brayden M. Berkshire was arrested on Monday on charges of reckless homicide and obstruction of justice.
Nathan Joe Hopper, 18, was found dead from a gunshot wound inside a home in Miami County on Sunday, police said. The Pharos-Tribune reported that Hopper previously attended Logansport High School, located about 80 miles north of Indianapolis, where Berkshire is currently in her senior year. She is reportedly on the honor roll and plays for the varsity volleyball team.
Berkshire was arrested in connection to Hopper's death, though authorities did not release further details on evidence linking her to the crime. Details of her relationship with Hopper also remain unclear.
Logansport High School principal Matt Jones told Pharos-Tribune on Tuesday the incident was a "tragic event."
“This is a tragic event, and we want to allow the authorities to do their investigation,” Jones said.
Berkshire was released from jail on a $15,000 bail.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.