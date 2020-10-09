LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana health officials reported a new, one-day record for the number of COVID-19 cases in the state.
The Indiana Department of Health announced Friday that 1,832 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19. That brings to 131,493 the total number of Indiana residents known to have had the novel coronavirus.
Another 19 people have died from complications of the virus in Indiana bringing the death toll to 3,534 since the pandemic began.
State statistics show that Indiana's COVID-19 hospitalizations are at a level last recorded in late May. Local health officials say they're worried about Evansville and South Bend area hospitals becoming overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients.
New infections and hospitalizations across Indiana are higher than two weeks ago, when Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb decided to lift most statewide precaution rules.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
