LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Homeowners in Indianapolis said they caught a suspect on video trying to set a fire to their home before coming back after it didn't catch.
They say the person first tried to set a fire at 3 a.m. Saturday. But 30 minutes later, he came back and stayed to make sure it burned.
The homeowners' dog woke them up, and they were able to escape the flames. They also said some jewelry and wine were stolen after the fire and found in a nearby field.
