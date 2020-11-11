LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Homeowners in Indianapolis said they caught a suspect on video trying to set a fire to their home before coming back after it didn't catch.

They say the person first tried to set a fire at 3 a.m. Saturday. But 30 minutes later, he came back and stayed to make sure it burned.

Indianapolis Suspected Arson 11/7/20

The homeowners' dog woke them up, and they were able to escape the flames. They also said some jewelry and wine were stolen after the fire and found in a nearby field.

