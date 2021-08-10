LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Indiana hospitals are being stretched to the limit as COVID-19 cases pour in.
According to the latest data, hospitals in the Hoosier state have nearly tripled the number of COVID-19 patients this month compared to the same time last month, and the number of ICU patients has quadrupled. Hospital officials are frustrated with the surge in cases and are urging everyone to get vaccinated and follow guidelines to slow the spread.
"I just can't believe that people didn't see what happened the first time, and now, it's happening again," said Kari Malloy, a nurse at IU Health. "But why? We had a way to prevent this."
On top of surging cases, officials at some hospitals said they're also short-staffed as nurses resign because of the stress.
With many counties in Indiana in red or orange zones, health officials are recommending everyone wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status.
To find a vaccination site in Indiana, click here. To find a COVID-19 testing site, click here.
