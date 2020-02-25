LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Indiana House is preparing for a third reading on a bill about fetal remains.
The bill would allow a woman who takes an abortion pill to bring the remains to an abortion facility, according to FOX 59. The facility would then have to cremate or bury the remains.
Supporters of the bill says it gives women more options.
“There’s no burden at all on the woman who is having the abortion," the bill's author, Senator Liz Brown of Fort Wayne, said. "It doesn’t prevent the woman from having the abortion, it allows her to make a choice of where and how she would like the remains disposed of."
Lawmakers opposed to the bill argue it could shame a women. “That’s just ridiculous," said Democratic Senator Jean Breaux. "No one is going to do that and to require the physician to give you that, to offer you that option, it’s just making you feel guilt.”
Under the new bill, women who get an abortion would not be required to turn in the remains. There is no data on how many women would choose to take the remains back to a clinic after having an abortion.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.